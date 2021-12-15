Rev. Angelo L. Morbito, 94, of Syracuse, N.Y., a priest in the Syracuse diocese for more than 65 years, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Loretto Health and Rehabilitation in Syracuse. He was born in Oswego, N.Y., on Feb. 23, 1927, the son of the late Joseph and Nancy (LaFortuna) Murabito. He was a graduate of Oswego High School, and a member of the Class of 1950 at Cornell University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He studied for the priesthood at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany and Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora and was ordained May 19, 1956.
His years of priestly ministry included service as associate pastor of St. Cecilia’s in Solvay, St. Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton, and Immaculate Conception in Fulton; and as pastor of St. Peter’s in Oswego and St. Cecilia’s. He also served as a member of the faculty at Oswego Catholic High School, where he taught mathematics and art; as a member of the Diocesan Building Commission; as chaplain to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas; and as moderator of the Binghamton Chapter of Catholic Nurses. He retired in 2000 but remained active in the ministry for many years. He combined his love of travel and the arts, organizing annual group trips to the Stratford Festival. He enjoyed artistic and culinary pursuits, including calligraphy, needlepoint, and baking and generously shared these talents with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Fr. Morbito was predeceased by his brother, Sebastian (Helen) Murabito and sister Mary M. (Arthur) Fleischman. He is survived by his eight nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Marianne Cope Parish – St. Cecilia Church 1001 Woods Rd., Solvay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Loretto Foundation 1305 Nottingham Rd. Jamesville, NY 13078.
