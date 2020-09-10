Renee J. Jones

Renee Jean Clary Jones, 55, of Leeds, Alabama, formerly of Oswego, New York, went to be with her beloved Lord on Sept. 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Renee treasured her family and will be dearly missed, though only for a little while.
She loved the cottage on Lay Lake that she and Brad enjoyed for a great number of years, spoiling the young ones, NCAA football and all holidays decorating to the hilt. She attracted and was blessed by hundreds of friends through business and life.
Renee was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Clary (Clark).
She is survived by her son, Eric Jones; her father, Gerald (Jerry) Clary (and Pamela); her brother, Christopher (Chris) Clary; her sisters, Brenda Clary and Nadine Atkins; five nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; and more than 20 years together with Bradley (Brad) Heddleston (significant).
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home, 1750 Ashville Road, Leeds, AL 35094.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the UAB Cancer Center.
