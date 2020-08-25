FULTON — Regis A. Waloven, 83, of Fulton, died Aug. 23, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Mrs. Waloven was born in Perth, New Brunswick, Canada to the late George and Mary (Moulton) Bernard. She was a proud member of the Tobique 1st Nation, where she was raised as a child prior to immigrating to the United States in her 20s.
Mrs. Waloven had been a resident of Hannibal and Fulton, New York, for most of her life. She retired from Nestles Co., Fulton, where she had advanced to become an inspector.
Mrs. Waloven was lovingly active in her churches, Our Lady of the Rosary and Holy Trinity Church, where she was active in Altar Rosary as the president, Ecumenical Society member, volunteer at the OLR chicken dinners and Holy Trinity festivals.
In her younger years, Mrs. Waloven enjoyed snowmobiling and bowling; and also loved to cook, bake, and travel. She was extremely independent and active until her illness advanced.
She was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to watch baseball, even if it was the Yankees.
Mrs. Waloven was predeceased by her husband, Edward Waloven, in 2009; their daughter, Gladys Arseneault, in 2011; and grandson, Peter Arseneault, in 2020.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth James of Maine, Edward (Barbara) Waloven Jr. of Palermo, James (Gliena) Waloven of Hannibal and Daniel (Anne) Waloven of Maine; four siblings, Sylvester Bernard, Sylvia Craft, Eldon Bernard and Charles Bernard; 12 grandchildren, Chantal, Dawn, Stephen, George Jr., Natasha, Sydney, Natalie, Paige, Samantha, Cheryl, Jennifer and Kristin; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Emmalyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, New York.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton. New York State mandates will apply requiring facial masks and hand sanitizing, and guests will be invited in as others exit adhering to state capacity limits.
Commented