SCRIBA — Raymond T. Hannock, 95, of Scriba, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2021.
Born and raised in Oswego, Raymond was the son of the late Michael and Marcella Hannock.
He met and married his wife of 47 years, the late Harriet Agnes O’Donnell, and raised their three children.
Raymond was a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving in World War II in the Pacific Theater.
He was employed by Sealright Corporation for 40 years as a machinist and retired in 1988.
Raymond loved to travel.
Raymond is survived by his loving children, Rhonda (Jack) Burke of Oswego, Rae-Colleen (Jim) Hale of Jamesville, and Rudy Hannock of Belvedere, Illinois; three grandchildren, Jay Burke, Kris Smith and Rachel Fox; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ray was predeceased by his wife Harriet in 1997 and his sisters Louise Krawczyk and Jennie Miller.
Funeral services will be held privately and entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
