FULTON — Raymond Rebeor, 87, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Friday evening, April 9, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Rebeor was born in Fulton to the late Leonard and Mary (Clark) Rebeor and remained a life resident. He was past employed with Nestles Co., Fulton, for 40 years, working in all aspects of the company and retiring as a company chauffeur. He also worked at Fulton Savings Bank as a custodian.
Mr. Rebeor was longtime member of the Fulton Elk’s Lodge and a past exulted ruler. He was also a member of the Fulton Polish Home.
Mr. Rebeor enjoyed fishing, woodworking and singing with the Men’s Fulton Chorus. He was a hardworking man and his family attributed this to the fact that he enjoyed his work.
Mr. Rebeor was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Mary Tighe Rebeor, and his siblings, William Rebeor, Joseph Rebeor, Arthur Rebeor and Patricia Grant.
A devoted family man, Mr. Rebeor is survived by his seven children, Richard (Mary) Rebeor of Fulton; Michael (Karen) Rebeor of Newnan, Georgia; Patrick (Kim) Rebeor of Fulton; John (Suzie) Rebeor of Fulton; Carol (David Robbins) Crego of Fulton; Deborah (Chad) Munroe of Constantia, New York; and Denise Rebeor of Liverpool, New York; his brother, Robert Rebeor of Allentown, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Irene Rebeor of Greenville, New York; 14 wonderful grandchildren, Jack Crego Jr., Kimberly Lane, Chrissy, O’Connor, Billy Runner, Josh Abraham, Jennalyn Elhers, Brian Munroe, Jennifer Munroe, Kelly Morrell, Andera Weldin, Jill Rebeor, Amy Howell, Paul Becker and Jamie Becker; 13 great-grandchildren, Devon, Wyatt, Abigail, Eric, Alex, Keegan, Kirsten, Ava, Ella, Ethen, Jackson, Paul Jr. and Jake; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service followed by burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, with the Rev. John Canorro officiating.
Calling hours will be private at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.
Facial masks are required per NYS Mandates.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
