Raymond Mack, 86, a 40-year-resident of the Torrance/Redondo Beach Area, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Torrance, California.
He was born in Oswego, New York on May 31, 1934. Raymond, known as Ray by his friends and family, served in the Navy in the mid 1950’s and worked for GE in the Syracuse, New York area for 15 years.
While residing in Baldwinsville, New York, Ray was a member of the Mason Society, achieving the level of seventh degree. For the next 25 years, he worked as a Configuration Manager for the Xerox Corporation, which took Ray and his family first to Rochester, New York, and in 1973 to the Southern California area.
Ray’s hobbies included 40-plus years of bowling and a love for playing Bridge. He was one of the founding owners of South Bay Bridge Club and served as a manager of the South Bay Bridge Club during his retirement.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Carla Sebaski; sons, Bradley Mack, David Mack and Steven Mack; stepsons Dave Locke, Greg Locke and Kevin Depee; as well as 15 grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence (Price) Mack; his brother, Edward Mack; his wives, Joan (Thurow), Dorothy (Locke) and Anita (Depee); as well as his daughter, Jolene Fahey, and son, Daniel Mack.
Private burial will take place in New Haven Cemetery in New Haven, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mexico Food Pantry P.O. Box 487, 3352 Main St., Mexico, NY 13114.
Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions’ website, www.LAfuneral.com, to sign the guestbook, send the family a message, share a memory, or to obtain instructions for the Virtual Memorial (date TBD).
Local arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
