OSWEGO — Raymond August Miller, 88, of Oswego, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 5, 2021.
He was born in Scriba, New York, to the late Reinholt and Gladys (Vosseller)) Miller on Oct. 12, 1932. Ray graduated from Oswego High School and then pursued a law enforcement career. He worked 22 years for the New York State Police, six years as the Oswego County Sheriff, and 16 years in Nuclear Security. He was most proud of his career. He worked for the New York State Police from 1955–1977. He served the people of Oswego County as Oswego County Sheriff from 1978-1983 and finished his career as a nuclear training supervisor at the Nine Mile Nuclear Station.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to be in nature. He could be found most summer days either riding his four-wheeler “down back” to observe the wildlife, mowing the lawn to absolute perfection, or taking off for camp to fish and hunt. If not outdoors he was working in his shed or fixing something in his house. He was a perfectionist, and never one to sit around and be lazy. The past few years he could always be found on his front porch at night enjoying a cigar and observing the neighborhood.
He was honored to be a member of the Sportsman 35 Club, F.O.P NY Lodge No. 1, Oswego County Shriners, and the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann (Carroll); his sons, Randy Miller of Oswego, New York; Joseph (JoAnn) Conzone of Oswego; and Charles Miller of Texas; and his daughter, Mary-Missy (Chuck) Masters of Oregon; his grandchildren, Shannon (Christopher) Calvarese, Danielle Utter, Keri (Jay) McMillan, Raymond (Malissa) Utter, Benjamin (Melissa) Miller, Erin Miller and Shawna (Eric) Thomas; and 13 great-grandchildren, whom he spent as much time with as possible.
He was predeceased by his son, Michael Conzone, and his parents, Reinholt, and Gladys (Vosseller)) Miller.
Private entombment will be held in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery, on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
