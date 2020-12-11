SCRIBA — Randolph (Randy) R. Whiting, 68 of Scriba, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late William and Lura Mason Whiting.
Mr. Whiting received the rank of Sergeant Major in the United States Army.
Following his military service he had been employed for many years with the Mexico School District as an elementary teacher and retired from the New Haven Elementary School.
Mr. Whiting is survived by his son, Arron (Amy) Whiting of Arizona; one brother, Arnold (Rosemary) Whiting of Oswego; three sisters, Donna (Robert) O’Reilly of Scriba, Lola Barber and Janine Mays, both of Oswego; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Neil, Claude and Donald.
There will be no services at this time.
Graveside services will take place at North Scriba Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented