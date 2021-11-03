Randell ‘Randy’ C. Cooper, born Dec. 3, 1952, formerly from Fulton, NY, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021 at the age of 68.
Randy lived in Daytona Beach , Florida after serving in the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the ‘Navy Seabees.’
He is survived by his wife; Linda (Cooper), daughter; Coleen Connor, granddaughter; Jenna Connor, brothers; Steve and Paul Cooper, and several other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held in Oswego, NY in early summer of 2022.
A Funeral Service will be at held at Brown’s of Daytona Beach, Florida.
