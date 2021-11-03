Randell 'Randy' C. Cooper

Randell ‘Randy’ C. Cooper, born Dec. 3, 1952, formerly from Fulton, NY, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021 at the age of 68. 

Randy lived in Daytona Beach , Florida after serving in the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the ‘Navy Seabees.’ 

He is survived by his wife; Linda (Cooper), daughter; Coleen Connor, granddaughter; Jenna Connor, brothers; Steve and Paul Cooper, and several other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held in Oswego, NY in early summer of 2022.

A Funeral Service will be at held at Brown’s of Daytona Beach, Florida.