Infant Twins Maria and Maria Elena Ramirez passed naturally prematurely at Oswego Hospital Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. They were the children of Maria and Elmer Ramirez and sisters to Elisabb Ajualip of Fulton, NY. A spring Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.