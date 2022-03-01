Infant Twins Maria and Maria Elena Ramirez passed naturally prematurely at Oswego Hospital Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. They were the children of Maria and Elmer Ramirez and sisters to Elisabb Ajualip of Fulton, NY. A spring Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- One person found dead in Scriba apartment fire
- Fulton bus driver arrested on rape charge
- McCrobie: Rivalries of the good old days
- Gloria J. Talamo
- Mary Winslow Stephano
- Mary Howland
- Thomas M. Culeton
- ‘Not even a pandemic was going to take us down’
- Geneva’s Fratto running for NY-24 seat
- James D. ‘Suds’ Serino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.