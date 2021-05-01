SCRIBA — Raejean J. Wallace, 64, a resident of Scriba, passed away on April 30, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Vickery) Wallace and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
She was a homemaker and caregiver who enjoyed crafts, horseback riding and gardening.
Surviving are her daughter, Ruth Wallace of Scriba; two grandchildren, Savannah and Trenton Wallace; three brothers, David Wallace, Richard (Gloria) Wallace, and Douglas (Connie) Wallace; a sister, Michelle (Richard) Smith; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Smith and Barbara Chatterton.
Raejean’s greatest treasures were her daughter and two grandchildren. She was a wonderful woman that would give anyone the shirt of her back. Her generosity and humor were two of her greatest traits
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Christ the Good Shepherd.
Anyone attending the Mass needs to call the church at 315-343-2333 to register.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Monday.
Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.
Commented