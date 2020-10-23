OSWEGO — Phyllis M. Blake, 100, of Oswego, passed peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020.
Born in North Tonawanda, New York, she was the daughter of the late Winn and Maud (Arthur) Merrill.
Raised in Connecticut, she graduated from Hamden Connecticut High School. Phyllis went on to earn her BA Degree from Syracuse University in 1942 and taught at Marcellus Central School from 1943-1945. Phyllis was married to Austin Wales Blake of Hamden, Connecticut, from 1943 for 51 years until his passing in 1994.
Phyllis was very active in the community and gave back in many ways. She was a Deacon for Faith United Church and also served on the Women’s Association for Faith United. Phyllis was involved with the Red Cross Blood Bank, Friends of the Library, the Salvation Army, and the Church Women United. She served on the former Ladies Home Advisory Board, was a literacy volunteer, and was a member of The Winter Club since 1971. Phyllis also had a deep faith.
Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Linda (Paul) Gutmann of Lake Placid, Bradford (Diane) Blake of Laguna Woods, California, and Alan (Sally) Rock-Blake of Jamesville; five grandchildren, Anne Gutmann, Turner Gutmann, Todd Gutmann, Rachel Rock-Blake, and Alexander Rock-Blake; and three great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents and her husband Austin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Services will be streamed through Faith United’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
A graveside service and burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
Donations can be made, in Phyllis’s name to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
