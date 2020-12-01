OSWEGO — Phyllis L. Megeed, 72, of Oswego, peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Greece, New York, and was the daughter of the late Casmier Koneski and Esther Bryant. She worked for many years at St. Luke’s Health Services, until her retirement.
She is survived by her two sons, Joe Megeed of Concord, California, and Zak Megeed of Alameda, California; two grandchildren, Nolan McDonald and Scarlett McDonald of Alameda; and her brother, James Koneski of Bergen, New York.
Phyllis will be remembered for her selflessness in supporting others in need and, most importantly, the love she shared with her friends and family. Her smile and warmth will be deeply missed.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented