Phyllis J. Maxfield, 83, passed away May 10, 2021 at her daughter Brenda’s (Kevin Irving) home in Oswego, New York, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 22, 1937 in Syracuse, a daughter of the late Phillip and Darween Dewey Kline.
A winner of the Home Beautification Award, Phyllis owned and operated Phyllisica’s Arts and Crafts, decorating homes and weddings for more than 40 years. Her true pride and joy in life was being a devoted wife, homemaker, and mother to her six children. She would be the first to tell you that the secret to a beautiful home is the unconditional love of God.
Surviving are four daughters, Marcia (David Hicks), Josephine (Randy Widrick), Annette (Larry Gathmann) and Brenda (Kevin Irving); two sons, Daniel Jr. (Sue Ellen Riehlman) and Christopher (Beatrice Labella); several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marty Belton.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Daniel D. Maxfield, Sr. in 2018 and three brothers, James, Arthur and Douglas Belton.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 1250 Fisher Ave., Cortland, New York.
Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Preble. Services will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/donaldlbarberfuneralhome.
Please be advised that COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced for all services. Please wear a mask when attending, sign in upon arrival and practice social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Maxfield’s memory may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY Chapter, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620, to her granddaughter, Bethany Cruz, who is battling serious health issues (www.gofundme.com/f/support-bethany-in-her-greatest-time-of-need) or to Grace Christian Fellowship, 1250 Fisher Ave., Cortland NY 13045.
A special thank you to our Hospice family for their tender, compassionate, loving grace they shared as they assisted us caring for our mom.
Online condolences: www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
