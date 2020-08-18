With deep sorrow the family of Phyllis “Irene” Kirk, 83, announces her passing on Monday, July 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Arizona with family and friends at her side.
She was born in Oswego, New York and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Ware.
Irene is survived by her five children, Leesa (John) Hartz, Valerie Hoey, Jim (Dom) Kerfien, Billy Kirk and Deborah (Mike) Finn; her siblings, Nora Buskey, Gordon Ware, Lloyd Ware; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her spouse of 37 years, Edward “Bud” Kirk, in 2007, and three siblings, Lois Haynes, Jim Ware and Harold Ware.
Upon retiring from the Oswego County Clerks Office she found great delight in traveling with her husband across the United States, maintaining residence in both Mesa, Arizona and New Haven, New York. She had the greatest love for the outdoors. She especially enjoyed gardening and watching the hummingbirds at her many feeders.
Irene was a sweet woman who loved her family and friends dearly. She always welcomed company into her home with a smile. Her helpful advice was given with the purest intentions and her love was unconditional. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Respecting Irene’s wishes there will be no funeral services.
Donations may be made to Comprehensive Hospice Care 2111 Highland Ave, Suite B425, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Science Care body donation in Mesa has care of arrangements.
