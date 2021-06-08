OSWEGO — Philip N. Linn, Jr., 77 of Oswego, passed away Thursday at Upstate Medical University Hospital.
He was born in Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Philip N. and Lucinda Kinder Linn, Sr.
Mr. Linn had been a self-employed flooring contractor in the upstate New York area for many years.
In his retirement he enjoyed feeding the ducks under the Bridge St. Bridge everyday.
He is survived by one daughter, Maria A. (Rocco Saya) Linn of Oswego; three sons, Curtis L. (Peggy) Linn of Georgia, Douglas L. (Samantha) Linn of Oswego, and Niles A. (Sarah) Linn of Hannibal; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
