PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Peter T. DiPasquale, 94, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, died May 31, 2020 at Blue Bell Place.
He was born in Oswego, New York, on Oct. 17, 1925 to the late Gaetano and Mary Louise (Gentile) DiPasquale. He was a graduate of Oswego High School and Rochester Business Institute. He relocated to Philadelphia in 1959 and graduated from LaSalle College before moving to Plymouth Meeting in 1968.
Mr. DiPasquale was employed as a finance director for Unisys in Blue Bell, and later was finance director for Plymouth Township until retiring in 1988. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater including Pearl Harbor and was rank of Radioman Third Class. He received the American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and Victory Medal.
In his spare time, Peter enjoyed playing the saxophone, clarinet and violin for the Oswego City Band and several local dance bands in his early years. More recently, he enjoyed travel, especially cruises and attending summer concerts.
Peter is survived by his close friend, Diane Clemson; his daughter, Ann Kathleen Fried (George); his sons Peter Stephen DiPasquale (Traci) and Philip J. DiPasquale (Lynda); seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nephews Thomas Scott and William Russell; and a niece, Mary Louise Cole.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna M. (Korajwo) DiPasquale, a son Mark DiPasquale, and sisters Rita A. Scott, Mary DiPasquale, Catherine Butler and Helen Morgan.
Due to the social distancing requirements from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral will be held privately, with a Funeral Mass at Epiphany of Our Lord Church and Interment in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kindred Hospice, 1777 Sentry Parkway West, Suite 110, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Online condolences: www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Local arrangements are in the care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
