Peter Rosenbaum, an environmental crusader and fervent family man, has died. He was 68.
Rosenbaum, who spent more than three decades teaching evolution, genetics and environmental science at SUNY Oswego, passed away Monday after battling several long-term illnesses.
Born in New York City, Rosenbaum spent his early years in Queens before moving to Manhattan with his beloved brother, Marc Rosenbaum, and mother, Selma Cohen. He attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School before traveling south to Tulane University in New Orleans, where he earned three degrees including his doctorate in animal behavior and human genetics.
While Rosenbaum was devoted to his career and studies, his family was his foundation. At a summer camp in the Adirondacks, he met and fell in love with his wife, Robin, with whom he spent more than four decades building a life and family. New Orleans, which remained a lifelong home away from home, was where they both started their teaching careers and where they had their first daughter, Samantha. Six years later, they welcomed a second daughter, Sophia, after relocating to Oswego for the start of Rosenbaum’s tenure as a professor at SUNY.
Rosenbaum’s inquisitive nature, tenacity and love of all animals are traits that live on in his daughters as well as his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as ‘Monster’ after his resemblance to the creatures in “Where the Wild Things Are.”
“Peter was a dog whisperer, a turtle rescuer, a true scientist and a teacher for nearly 35 years. He inspired many to trust science and was an advocate for climate change decades before many heard the call,” his sister-in-law Jean Appleby said.
He spent his career fiercely fighting for conservation efforts throughout upstate New York and devoted much of his time to preserving the bog turtle, an endangered species that is the smallest turtle found in the U.S. In 2005, he was deemed a ‘conservation hero’ by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Rosenbaum was in his element when he was out in the field, covered in mud and with a dog by his side.
Not only was his impact felt in the classroom, both at Oswego and in local schools where he introduced his resident reptiles to eager young minds, but Dr. Rosenbaum’s legacy can be felt in the bogs and nature centers he helped to preserve and expand.
In lieu of flowers, please consider following the creed Rosenbaum practiced — think global, act local. Because he was the founder of Rice Creek’s Small Grants project and other initiatives there, donations in his name would be used for further education and research in the environmental sciences. Also consider Friends of Sterling Nature Center, a ‘forever wild’ natural wonder with over 2 miles of conserved access to Lake Ontario.
