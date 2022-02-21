It is with great sorrow and heartache that we announce the passing of Peter Robert Spanagel; beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Peter died peacefully at home on Feb. 17th, 2022, at the age of 78.
Born in Washington, DC on July 15th, 1943, to Robert J. and Barbara Spanagel, Peter was later raised in Falls Church, Virginia. As a member of a military family and influenced by his Grandfather, Admiral Herman A. Spanagel, Peter joined the US Navy at the age of 19, serving his country from 1962-1963.
Peter moved to Upstate New York in 1964. On March 12th, 1970, he joined the Fulton Fire Department, where he retired as Fire Captain in 1997. During these years, Peter also owned and operated Keck Floor Service and shared his talent for writing and drawing as a political cartoonist for the Valley News; under the pen name “laganaps?”
In the winter of 1995, Peter met his soulmate and the true love of his life, Kathleen Bragan. On January 17th, 1998 they were married and together they built a life that they truly loved.
Although Kathleen was Peter’s greatest love of all, Peter also had an infinite love for the great game of golf. As a member and President of the league at Emerald Crest Golf Course, Peter was an avid golfer. On his 60th birthday, he and Katie traveled to Scotland to play the links at St. Andrews. In his later years, partnered with James Dowd, Peter competed in the Member/Guest Golf Tournament at the Oswego Country Club; a period in his life that he truly adored. Over the course of his lifetime, Peter championed the game and held a personal record of 6 hole-in-one’s.
A gifted storyteller, Peter had the unique ability to vividly recall past memories and bring them back to life. His stories were always fascinating, whether it was an account of an adventure on Mr. Diltz’s Christmas Tree Farm or being forced to ‘jump the order’ at McDonald’s, he would leave you hanging on his every word. Peter was also an expert in mischief, never missing an opportunity for a good prank or gag; which left him with an arsenal of great stories to share. In addition to his storytelling, Peter was also known for his quick wit, stiff manhattans, spaghetti sauce, wolf shirts and crab dip. He absolutely loved fried chicken, reading, chocolate mayonnaise cake, Matlock and most types of cheeses.
Most importantly, however, Peter will forever be remembered as a beloved husband, adoring father and the world’s greatest Poppy; all titles that he earned and wore proudly. When it came to great men, Peter was truly the GOAT.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate, Kathleen J. Spanagel, his children Danielle D. Hayden (James A. Dowd), Jason C. DiBartolo (Joleen M. DiBartolo), Shawn N. Spanagel and his three beautiful grandchildren, Mackenzie K. Hayden, Austin C. DiBartolo and Sophia M. DiBartolo, who all deeply loved and adored their Poppy.
In lieu of formal services, a celebration of life and memorial golf tournament to benefit a local charity, will be announced by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Peter, we hope that you are wearing shorts, swinging a club, smoking a cigar and listening to House of the Rising Sun. Until we are together again; rest in peace, Poppy.
