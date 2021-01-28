Peter M. Hammond

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.