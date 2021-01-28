FULTON — Peter M. Hammond, 65, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center after a long illness.
He was born in 1955 in Fulton, a son to Maurice Hammond and Frances Phillips Ives. Pete was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1974. He was a very loving, giving, kind and generous person, his smile could light a room. Pete touched everyone he met.
He loved fishing, socializing, tinkering with electronics, model building and music. Pete especially loved Christmas, cooking and baking. He loved sharing whatever he had. Pete loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by everyone.
He was predeceased by his mother, Frances Ives and stepmother, Evelyn Hammond.
Pete is survived by his father, Maurice Hammond; one sister, Rebecca Taylor; stepfather, Edward Ives; stepsister, Sue West; stepbrother, Randy Buenzow; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
A special thanks to the staff at Sodus Rehabilitation for being more than caregivers, they were his friends. A special note of gratitude to his nurse, Edna, and Mary in the activities department, for both always going above and beyond.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
