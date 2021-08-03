Peter Lynn Hagen, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. He was born in Fulton, NY to the late William and Ruth Hagen. He was a 1970 graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. Peter attended SUNY at Oswego. Peter later retired from Armstrong Mold Corp., East Syracuse, NY where he worked as a Machinist. Peter’s passion was music, and he enjoyed playing bass and singing vocals in bands since he was 14 years old. He was a member of several bands through the years such as Pegasus and Wickid Liquid. He will be deeply missed by the local music community and all who shared in his love of music. Peter leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years: Bonnie of Fulton, NY; his stepdaughters: Amanda (James) Smith and Sadie May (Sean) Reidy, granddaughters: Cameron Fox Smith and Kiyarah Bragg. He is also survived by his siblings: Ruth Mowry, William (Kathy) Hagen, James (Bonnie) Hagen and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved cats: Cali and Jessie. A Celebration of Life will begin at noon on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the G Lodge, 81 Keller Road, Hannibal, NY where you are encouraged to come and participate in a potluck musical day to honor Pete’s life. Donations towards the celebration may be made to Venmo: @bonnie-savage-4 or Paypal: immissbonnie@yahoo.com. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
News Now
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Peter Rosenbaum
- Nathaniel P. Smith
- North Bay Campground standoff ends with man taken to jail
- Historic Schilling Building to get new life
- Harborquest 2021 clues explained, top to bottom
- David 'Spunk' Crouch
- Harborquest 2021: Opening Day Clue for Monday, July 26
- Sylvan Beach overdose investigation results in felony drug charges
- Oswego bows out of District 8 tournament
- Paul J. Corbett Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented