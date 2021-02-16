OSWEGO — Peter J. Sweeney Sr., a lifelong Oswego resident, passed away Tuesday at St. Luke Health Services.
Peter was born in Oswego, the son of the late Donald and Nancy (Rodriquez) Sweeney.
He was a graduate of Oswego High School and a communicant of St. Paul’s Church in Oswego. After spending several years serving in the United States Navy, he met and married the love of his life, Angela (Pandozzi) Sweeney. He enjoyed playing pool and the drums, and driving his latest car or motorcycle.
Peter is survived by his two sons, Peter Sweeney Jr. and his wife, Heidi, of Oswego, and Michael Sweeney of Oswego; a sister Sandra (David) White of Oswego; two grandchildren, Jacob Sweeney and Henry Sweeney, both of Oswego; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his lovely wife, Angela, and his brother, Donald.
Services will be private.
Contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
