OSWEGO — Paula Herbert, 76, of Oswego, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation, Syracuse.
Miss Herbert was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Charles and Agnes (Nacewicz) Herbert.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Herbert in 1943, Daniel Herbert Sr. in 2002 and Marilyn Clyne in 2015.
She enjoyed painting with oil and acrylic paints, and painted ceramics when she was younger. Paula found canning vegetables, and fruits as well as baking and cooking to be very relaxing. She especially loved showing children how to work with their hands and using their imagination to make beautiful arts and crafts.
She always had a special place in her heart for her cats.
Miss Herbert is survived by her brother-in-law, Michael Clyne of Oswego, and her nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Oswego, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
A calling hour will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St. Oswego. New York state mandates will apply requiring facial masks, hand sanitizing, and guests will be invited in as others exit adhering to state capacity limits.
