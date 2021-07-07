FULTON — Paul S. Becker, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home on July 5, 2021, surrounded by his family after enduring a long illness.
He was born in Fulton on Sept. 18, 1945, to the late Stanley and Eleanor (Ives) Becker. Paul worked as an electrician at Armstrong, Fulton which then transitioned into Interface Solutions prior to his retirement in 2003 after 35-plus years of service.
While working, Paul was considered the go-to man, having served as a manager, supervisor and later a consultant.
His main hobbies involved classic cars. He loved attending car shows and at times owning and driving his own classic.
Paul had his most enjoyment going to his hunting cabin located up north and visiting his family’s cabin on the lake in the Adirondacks where he was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper.
Paul was a man with a big heart that never refused to help a family member or friend.
He is survived by his children, Paul A. (Lenamae) Becker of Oswego, Jamie (Jeremy) Ryals of Georgia, Jeffrey (Sherri) Becker Liverpool, New York; Andrew (Claudia) Becker of Liverpool; Jill (Bryon) Zablotny of Clay, New York; and Nicole (Paul) Bogan of North Syracuse, New York; his companion, Lori Coant of Fulton; his former wife and close friend, Kim Becker of Fulton; his siblings, Willard Becker of Fulton, Sheila Grant of Sterling, New York; Jimmy (Joan) Becker of South Carolina, and Mary (Craig) Becker of Phoenix, New York; 18 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was also predeceased by his brothers, Allen Becker and Gary Becker, and his sister-in-law, Martha Becker.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.
Graveside service with burial will be conducted privately at Western Side of Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney with Deacon Jeff Dean officiating.
Unvaccinated individuals are asked to mask per state guidelines.
