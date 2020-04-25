Paul John Victory, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 21,2020 from complications of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Tampa, Florida, after fighting for three years. He was born on March 31,1954 to Paul R. and Beverly (Engle) Victory in Oswego, N.Y. Paul worked for years at Flexo Wire in Oswego until moving to Florida where he worked at Conmed Corporation for 25 years. He was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Paul loved bowling and had several 300 games and had a love of reading. He was predeceased by his father, Paul (Mac) in 2009 and a sister, Dale in 1957.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly Victory of Fulton; fiancé, Maria Miller of Port Richey, Florida; two daughters, Cassie (Ray) Stevens of Martville and Kaylee (Amy) Searor of Oswego; three granddaughters, Mackenzie Stevens, Shelby Stevens and Marissa Searor; two grandsons, Raymond Stevens and Emmet Searor; one great granddaughter, Skylar Rae Stevens; two brothers, Kevin (Andrea) Victory of Phoenix, NY and Martin (Janet) Victory of Oswego Town; three sisters, Cindy (Jack) Scruton of Hannibal Town, Karen O’Grady of Hannibal and Shari (Bill) Giles of Hannibal Town as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately. Donations can be made to Journey of Faith United Methodist Church, 977 County Route 20, Oswego, New York 13126 in Paul’s memory. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
