Paul G. Horrell

HANNIBAL — Paul G. “Papa Paul” Horrell, 70, a resident of Hannibal for many years, passed away July 15, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.
Paul was born May 22, 1950 in Syracuse to Gordon and Lola Horrell and was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona. He graduated from Coronado High School and then attended Arizona State University on a baseball scholarship.
Paul was a sergeant in the Air Force and was a part of the Elite Air Commandos in Vietnam. He earned two bronze stars, a silver star, and a purple heart.
Paul worked at a variety of jobs throughout his career.
Paul was a trying child that challenged his parents daily, a devoted husband that tested his wife’s patience routinely and he lovingly passed these traits to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed a life full of love, laughter and shenanigans and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a grateful member of AA for 11 years.
Paul was predeceased by his parents and son, Christopher. He is survived by his saintly wife of 22 years Joanne; his sister Helen Fenocchi of Florida, his two sons, Ryan (Tanya) and Nicholas; his step-daughter, Casandra (Jeff); his step-son, Jay; and his eight grandchildren, Daphne, Ryan, Sara, Charlotte, Dacoda, Calinda, Alexa and Alyssa.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Horrell residence at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice in Paul’s memory.
Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.
Commented