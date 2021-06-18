SPARTA, Tennessee — Paul F. Perlet, 60, of Sparta, Tennessee, and formerly of Mexico, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
He was born in Oswego, New York, son of the late Samuel and Mary Spicer Perlet. He was a graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools and worked as a security guard for the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.
He was a member of the Oswego Alliance Church.
Paul was an umpire for Senior League and Section III High School Baseball. He was a member of the NYSBUA, and an avid golfer.
Paul is survived by his stepchildren, Joseph (Hannah) Yardley of Mexico, Ashley Smith of Oswego and Mallory (Brian) Steele of Oswego; four grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas (Judy) Perlet and John Perlet, both of Mexico; along with his niece, Stephanie (John) Locke of Rochester; nephew, Andrew (Melissa) Perlet, of Mexico; and four great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Mexico Little League or the Oswego Alliance Church.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
