OSWEGO — Paul D. Kraeger, 81, a resident of Mohawk Street in Oswego, passed away on Jan 9, 2021 at his home.
He was born in the Oriskany area and was formerly employed as a salesman in the paper mill industry in that area.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Mr. Kraeger was an active volunteer for the Oswego Salvation Army for 20 years, where he assisted in many things, including working in the kitchen.
He is survived by a close friend, Nora Jeanette LaFave of Oswego.
Services will be private.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
