OSWEGO — Paul B. Riordan, 93, a longtime resident of Oswego, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Paul and Cora (Dixon) Riordan Sr. and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
He retired in 1984 after 30 years with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Mr. Riordan was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in both World War II and the Korean War.
Paul was active in local politics serving as the Democratic Committee Chairman of the second and fourth wards.
He was the Past Commander of the VFW No. 2320 and a past faithful navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a life member of the Benevolent Order of Elks and a member of the American Legion No. 268 and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Mr. Riordan also served as an usher for many years at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul’s.
Surviving are nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul’s.
A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday from at the church prior to the service.
Please note that face masks are required. If planning on attending the funeral mass at the church, call the rectory at 315-343-2333 to register your name and telephone number.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
