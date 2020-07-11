OSWEGO — Patrick Kray, 61, of Oswego, passed on July 8, 2020.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Richard T. and Frances Lillian (Boyer) Kray. He attended Oswego schools and graduated from Oswego High School. He was employed by Lowes for many years.
Patrick loved music and had a gift for writing songs. He loved performing and was a big part of the local music community. He performed with the Lords Delight Prayer Community and played at the Gardens, as well as with various local bands.
Patrick is survived by three brothers Timothy (Elizabeth) Kray, Gerald (Linda) Kray and James (Marcia) Kray; and three sisters, Carolyn Barcomb, Diane (Tom) Murray and Mary (Rodney) Gehan; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat’s wish was to have “white flowers everywhere” at his funeral.
There will be a calling period from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Nelson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. for close friends and family. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
