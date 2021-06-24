Patrick F. Burns

OSWEGO — Patrick Francis Burns, 88, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego.
He was born on May 20, 1933 in Verplanck, New York, the oldest son of Patrick and Marguerite Keon Burns. He joined the United States Navy at 18 and served as an Engineer on numerous ships including the USS Shangri-La and the USS Antietam; during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at the US Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Maryland and the Newport Naval Base in Middletown, Rhode Island. He retired after 20 years of service and moved his family to Scriba, New York, and worked as a security guard at James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. He also worked as a maintenance technician at Fort Drum in Watertown. Pat retired in Scriba, and ran his own salvage business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending a lot of time at his camp in Black Lake. He also enjoyed attending US Navy reunions throughout the northeast. He was an active member of the Mexico VFW.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Burns.
Pat is survived by his two sons, Scott Burns of Oswego, Steven (Cheryl) Burns of Scriba, New York; four daughters, Susan (Tim) Morgan of Mexico, Sandee Guerin of Clearwater Beach, Florida, Patricia Knight of Scriba, and Erin Burns-Haverkate (Scott Haverkate) of Batavia, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, including John Burns of Engabao, Ecuador; Bryan Burns of Mexico, New York; Alexis (Cody) Creswell of Winchester, Virginia; Kaitlin (Joseph) Anderson of Mexico, New York; Kerry (Jordan) Thomas of Schenectady, New York; Steven N. Burns and Brittany Burns, both of Scriba; Jordan Taylor of Exeter, New Hampshire; Brandon Taylor of Baldwinsville, New York; Aaron Taylor of Mexico, New York; Reagan Haverkate of Del Rio, Texas; Jack Haverkate of Clemson, South Carolina; and Tyne Haverkate of Batavia, Illinois; two nieces; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 from St. Anne Mother of Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mexico, New York.
Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com.
