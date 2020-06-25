Patricia Wilkinson passed peacefully early on the morning of June 23, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services.
Pat was born July 18, 1929 to Lester and Jessie (Slocum) Goetzman in Port Byron, New York.
She graduated from Port Byron High School where she played clarinet in the Marching Band. She attended Auburn Memorial School of Nursing and left shortly before graduating for family commitments. She then worked for the New York Telephone Company as a Telephone Operator.
After being transferred to Oswego, she met the love of her life Earl Wilkinson. They married in September 1950 and were happily married for 56 years before his passing in January 2007.
After starting a family, Pat was a stay at home Mom and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing and being the “Mom” of the activities her daughter participated in, including Girl Scouts, school events, sorority and golf league.
She was a member of the Oswego Garden Club, Christ Church Altar Guild, Kingsford Park PTA and the Oswego Country Club where on Oct. 18, 1985, she recorded a Hole in One on the 18th hole.
Pat grew up on a farm and had a passion for animals of all kinds, especially dogs.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was predeceased by her son-in-law Michael A. Coad.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Deborah Coad and several special loving and caring friends.
In memory of Pat, please be kind to each other and our animal friends.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Luke for their care and kindness, especially the fourth floor.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
