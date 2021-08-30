Patricia M. (Drumm) Ives, 86, of Mexico, NY; passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26 at her home.
She was born in Fulton, NY; daughter of the late Andrew and Ruth Drumm. She was an elementary teacher at the Mexico Academy and Central Schools. She was a communicant of St. Anne Mother of Mary Roman Catholic Church.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, William and her son, William.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Andrew Ives and John Ives; two daughters, Theresa Rice and Kelly Rodriguez; along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 from St. Anne Mother of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Mexico, NY. Interment will be in New Haven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
