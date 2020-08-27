OSWEGO — Patricia L. Ball, 71, of Oswego, died on Aug. 22, 2020, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Ansil and Olive (Woods) Cleary.
Patricia loved playing bingo, her flowers, and being with her family and friends.
Surviving are her two daughters, Terry Delong and Tricia Ball, both of Oswego; two sons, Charles Jr. (Carol Ann) Ball of Alabama, and John (Andrea) Ball of Oswego; two brothers, Dennis Cleary and Ansil Cleary; and sisters Sharon Mahaney, Sheila Lapsy and Debbie Vanderveer; eight grandchildren, Michael Mosley, Ashley Lytle, Savanna DeLong, Matthew Marshall, Paige Ball, Alex Ball, Kathryn Ball and C.J. Ball; great-grandchild Oaklyn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years Charles Ball; an infant son James Joseph Ball; and sisters Jean Harrington and Chris Van Slyke.
There are no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in New Haven Cemetery. A Reception to follow at her son John’s home, 413 W. Fourth St. South, Fulton.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
