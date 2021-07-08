Patricia Harrington, 82, of Oswego, passed away July 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Corradino) Reitz.
She worked as a Telephone Operator for N.Y. Telephone for more than 35 years.
Pat enjoyed bingo, trips to the Turning Stone Casino, traveling, her camp at Moon Beach and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped her husband Bill operate Lupe’s Sporting Goods.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, William J. Harrington; two daughters, Kathy (John) Klefbeck and Michelle (James) Larkin; a sister, Shirley (James) Omundson; six grandchildren, Brian (Melissa) Klefbeck, Jesse (Tracy) Klefbeck, Patricia Larkin, A.J. (Kirsten) Larkin, Tyler (Cassidy) Larkin and Steven Larkin; her great-grandchildren, Dylan Klefbeck, Cooper Klefbeck, Henry Klefbeck, Isabella Currier and Timothy Currier; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, James Reitz, Albert Reitz, Anthony Reitz, Nick Reitz, Rose Nelson, Betty Vincent and Mary Margaret Bellinger.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at noon, Friday, July 9, at St. Mary’s Church, 107 W. Seventh St., Oswego.
Calling hours will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the funeral, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
