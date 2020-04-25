Patricia E. Whittier, 77, of Scriba, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 3, 1943 in Oswego and was the daughter of Floyd and Gertrude Holmes.
Patricia was a life member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the VFW 5885.
She enjoyed camping, vacations with her children to Florida, watching her boys play baseball, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, Timothy (Patricia) Cahill Jr. and Ronald (Pamela) Cahill; her daughters, Cathleen (Doc) Wiggins and Johnna (Kenny) Flanders; her ex-husband John Motyka and step-daughter Adelina Motyka; grandchildren, Alexis, Timothy, and Lacey Cahill, Ronald (Stephanie) Cahill Jr., Jeremy (Jessica) Cahill, Christopher Cahill, Brian Wiggins, Damien (Aylonna) Noel, Heavenly Noel, Loren (Steven) Perry, KJ Flanders, John Motyka, and Kent Johnson; ten great-grandchildren; her brothers, Robert (Wendy) Holmes and Steven Holmes and sister Elizabeth Branshaw.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Robert Whittier, her brothers, James, Norman, Floyd, and Edward Holmes and her sisters, Bertha Barlow, Margaret Mullen, Shirley Dunsmoor, Mary Sawyer, Alberta Catalone and Caroline Wallace.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, calling hours and services will be held later on a date to be announced. Donations can be made, in Patricia’s name to American Heart, heart.org or Lung, lung.org Association. Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented