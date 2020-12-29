OSWEGO — Patricia E. Delahunt, 76, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Hansel) Delahunt and had attended Oswego schools.
She was employed with Nationwide Insurance in Liverpool for more than 20 years.
She was a member of the Pioneer Horseshoe club and the Phoenix VFD Women’s Auxilary.
She loved to crochet and enjoyed bowling and playing softball.
Surviving are her children, Patrick (Michelle) Kemp of Canada, Kelly (Don) Wallace of Oswego, and Bethann (Lewis) Bennie of Cicero; two brothers, Robert (Audrey) Delahunt of Georgia, and James (Loretta) Delahunt of Oswego; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her dog, Angel.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Allen Kemp; two sisters, Constance Perry and Jean Branshaw; and two brothers, Edward Delahunt and John Delahunt.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Diabetic Education Association, Suite 180, 114 W. 6th St., Oswego NY 13126
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
Commented