RED CREEK — Patricia Ann Moon Quaglia, 69, of Red Creek, New York, passed May 5, 2021 at University Hospital, Syracuse.
She was born in Fulton, New York to the late Ralph and Mary (Kennedy) Moon Sr. Patricia has been a resident of Red Creek for most of her life. She enjoyed crafts.
Patricia was a past member of the Fulton Moose Lodge, Fulton Elk’s Lodge Auxiliaries, and a former member of the Catholic Daughters.
Her passion was being a Nana to her four grandchildren, Zachary, Kadin, Vanessa and Alex.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ralph H. Quaglia of Red Creek; her daughter Nicole DeMott of Red Creek; 12 siblings, Mary Moon of Arizona, Roseanne Marra of Syracuse; Florence Czeck of Fulton; Frances Silky of Fulton,; Evelyn Thurlow-Blair of Central Square; John Moon of Georgia, Robert Moon of Fulton; Mahlon Moon of Utica; Thomas Moon of Florida, Howard Moon of Fulton; Donald Moon of Florida and Joseph Moon of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Face masks and capacity limits will apply to adhere to NYS mandates.
