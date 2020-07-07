Patricia A. Vashaw, 77, of Oswego passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 7, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Mildred (Craigie) Greene.
Patty attended Oswego schools and graduated from Oswego High School. She later married her husband, John A. Vashaw, and with him built a beautiful life with five children she adored. In addition to being a wonderful mother, she was also the secretary and book-keeper for the family business, Vashaw’s Collision.
Patty was a wonderful cook. She was a sports fanatic and especially enjoyed hockey and baseball. She loved attending any sporting event her children and later grandchildren participated in and was always their biggest fan. Patty was a very caring and loving person. She loved taking pictures, home movies, and videos. She was adored, respected, and known as the neighborhood mom to many children. Her backyard and pool was the gathering spot, throughout the years, for many children to play, and she enjoyed watching over and taking care of them all. Patty’s family always came first. Above all, she loved being a mom, wife, and grandmother.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John A. Vashaw; her daughter, Lori Vashaw and four sons, John (Heather), Danny, David (Mary Kate) and Matthew (Emily) Vashaw all of Oswego; three sisters, Carolyn Barlow of Minetto, Kathleen Glinski of Virginia, and Lynda (Ed) Sereno of Oswego; ten grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews, and dear family friends, Danielle and Luc Lasalle.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her granddaughter, Ashley Cowden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9th at St. Mary’s Church. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Registration for attendance must be called into the office at 315-343-2333.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patty’s name to CNY Hospice at hospicecny.org or 990 7th North St. Liverpool, NY 13088.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of her family. Nelson Funeral Home has care of Patricia’s arrangements.
