Patricia A. Kells

OSWEGO — Patricia Ann Kells, 86, of Oswego, died Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021 in Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Fulton and was the daughter of the late George and Mary Julian Little Sr.
Mrs. Kells was the wife of Francis Joseph “Joe” Kells of Oswego.
The family would like to recognize the close relationship she had with her stepfather, Charles Mullen, and his children.
She had been employed for many years at Bishop Cunningham High School.
Mrs. Kells and her husband, Joe, raised four children, Diane M. Garcia of Oswego, Catherine M. (Chuck) Gurney of Florida, Francis J. “Joe” (Gwen) Kells of Florida and Thomas J. (Tracy) Kells of Oswego. She is also survived by one brother, George Little; two sisters, Mary Jane Symborski and Claudia (Tom) Edwards; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Gorman, Angila Velez, Gina Garcia, Ashily Hughes, Brandon Kells, Taylor Kells, Noah Kells and Nathan Kells; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one sister, Cynthia Castaldo, and two brothers, Robert Little and infant Richard Joseph Little.
The Kells family would like to thank the fourth floor nurses and staff at the Oswego Hospital for the compassionate care that they provided to Patricia.
Graveside committal services will take place in the spring in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
There are no services at this time.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, NY 13204.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented