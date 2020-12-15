FULTON — Patricia A. Higgins, 84, of Fulton, passed at St. Luke’s Health Related Facility on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Patricia (Pat) was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Alfred and Louise Grower. She had remained a lifelong resident of Fulton.
Pat worked at Nestles and retired from the Fulton City School District, where she was a school bus driver.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Higgins.
Pat is survived by her children, James (Michelle) Higgins of Oswego, Terry (Dennis) Warwick, Jill (Wayne) Munger, Kim Wardaugh, Patty Higgins, Kathy (Allen) Timmons and Sandy Farrands, all of Fulton, and Julie Higgins of Las Vegas; sister, Sandra Hardesty of Fulton; brother, Charles (Patricia) Grower of Fulton; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one niece; three nephews; and five cousins.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time due to the pandemic.
Burial will be held privately in Fairdale Rural Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2021.
Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Commented