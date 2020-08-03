OSWEGO — Orlando Testi, 78, of Oswego, passed on July 30, 2020.
Orlando was born and educated in Assisi, Italy. He was also a member of the Italian Army.
After coming to America, Orlando worked as a Boilermaker with the Local 175. He worked on various construction sites throughout Oswego County.
Orlando also enjoyed volunteering at the Oswego Hospital.
Orlando is survived by his wife of 15 years, Dianne (Bullock) Testi; his children, Sonya (Brian) Talley of Florida and Thomas Salls (Companion, Erron) of Oswego; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In honoring Orlando’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
