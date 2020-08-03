Norma Tyler

LYCOMING — Norma Lawton Tyler, born Oct. 5, 1926 in Lycoming, New York to Raymond and Flora (Farley) Lawton.
Norma graduated from the Oswego High School in 1943. She married Albert Raymond Tyler on Jan. 7, 1947 and together they raised five sons. She was a lifelong Oswego resident.
Norma started her career, right out of high school, working for Dr. Brennan as a receptionist and later worked many years for the Richard Mitchell Law Offices. She finished her working career as a department Secretary at SUNY Oswego from where she retired.
Norma was an avid bingo player and was a well-known traveler on bingo buses in the area.
She is survived by four sons, Richard (Cindy) Tyler of Jamestown, New York; Roger (Kathy) Tyler of Baldwinsville, New York; Kenneth Tyler of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and Eric (Cindy) Tyler of Pittsford, New York; one sister-in-law, Audrey Lawton of Surprise, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Tyler; her son, Mark Tyler; her father, Raymond Lawton; her mother, Flora (Farley) Lawton; four siblings, Helen (Arthur) Buske, Jane (Arnold) Holiday, Eleanor (Peter) Rando and Robert Lawton; three sons-in-law; and a daughter in-law, Phyllis Tyler.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.
