SCRIBA — Norma Ann Canale, 94, a longtime resident of Scriba, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Christ the Good Shepherd Church at St. Joseph’s in Oswego.
Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Scriba.
Calling hours will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Masks are required and NYS social distancing guidelines will be in place.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Palladium-Times. Memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of Oswego County Hospice.
