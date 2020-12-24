OSWEGO — Nora E. Smith, 64, of Oswego, passed on Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late William and Maurine (O’Leary) Connolly.
Nora graduated from Oswego High School. She married her husband of 42 years, Hal T. Smith and raised their two children, Laura and Ryan.
Nora was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. She was a life member of the Women’s Auxiliary Elks Club 271, and a past member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Red Hat Society, and St. Mary’s Church Family Choir. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
Nora is survived by her loving husband Hal; their children Laura (Chad) Larkin of Ithaca and Ryan Smith of Oswego; and two grandchildren, Kian and Bryce Larkin. She is also survived by her brothers, Patrick and Timothy (Debbie) Connolly; and sisters, Debbie Waters, Millie (Jim) Bowers and Megan Connolly; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nora was predeceased by her brother, Jack Askew, and her sister, Sheila Brown.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, in St. Mary’s Church.
NYS guidelines for social distancing and masks will be followed.
If you plan on attending Nora’s funeral, please call the church office at 315-343-3953 to register.
Spring burial will be held in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
