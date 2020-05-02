Nicholas W. Myers, 34, of Fulton passed on April 1, 2020.
Born in Oswego he was the son of Ronald Myers and Deborah Kennedy.
Nick was a skilled tradesman. He advanced his career for many years as an automotive technician while also studying to be an insurance claims adjuster. He was working hard to perfect his lifelong dream of opening his own business.
Nick loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed hiking, kayaking, camping, and fishing, but most of all he loved helping others as he considered everyone a friend.
Nick is survived by his wife Andrea Myers and son Liam, his mother Deborah Kennedy and father Ronald Myers, his brother Shane Myers and sister in law Crystal Myers, nieces Braely and Brinley and his grandmothers, Alice Neild and Kathleen Myers.
Due to the current situation with COVID 19 services will be held at a later date which will be announced.
Nick’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented