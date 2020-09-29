OSWEGO — Nicholas J. Todaro, 99, of Oswego, passed on Sept. 24, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Vito and Domenica (Calderone) Todaro.
Nicholas was a graduate of Oswego High School and earned his bachelor of science degree from Syracuse University. He was employed by Oswego County, where he worked as a probation officer. Nicholas also worked for General Electric in his earlier years.
Nicholas married his wife, the late Katherine Scoville Todaro, and together raised their family in the central New York area.
He was proud of his time in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Idaho when he was 16. Nicholas was a proud Purple Heart World War II veteran with the United States Marines. He served our country from 1942-1945.
He was a collector who enjoyed stamps, coins, books and antiques.
He was also a faithful member of church, most recently Blessed Virgin Mary in Warners, New York. Nick was a faithful Catholic and until two years ago drove every Sunday to worship at the Traditional Latin Mass. Very devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nick prayed the Rosary daily, leading the rosary prayers at Parkrose Estates prayer gatherings.
Mr. Todaro is survived by his daughters, Elaine Fenton of Jacksonville, Florida, Maria Gemma Todaro and Nicola Todaro of Fulton; his stepdaughters and step-sons; six grandchildren, Sean, James and Andrew Fenton, Julie Layher, Susan Fowler and Theresa Kawaley; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Nicholas was predeceased by his loving wife, Katherine; his son, Frances; and several brothers and sisters.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Warners.
A graveside service and burial with military honors, will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in St. Peter Cemetery, Oswego.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
