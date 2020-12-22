SCRIBA — Neal M. Champion, 89, a former resident of state Route 104 in the town of Scriba, passed away at Seneca Hill Manor on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. He went peacefully in his sleep after visiting with all his grandchildren via FaceTime due to visitation restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neal was born in Oswego, one of nine children of the late Marvin and Signe (Johannson) Champion. He was a life resident of the area.
He was very proud of his military service having served in the United States Army, stationed in Korea as a Staff Sergeant.
He was a past-commander of the VFW Quattrini-Dehm Post No. 5885 in Oswego, and was an active member of the American Legion Post No. 268.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a foreman for the Nestle’s Corp. in Fulton, and was involved with the construction of the Lake Ontario raw water pipeline in the 1950’s.
He was the husband of the late Mary (Kline) Champion, who died in 2006.
He is survived by his son, Neal T. (Mary Ann) Champion of Cicero; three grandchildren, Amie (Greg) Pellegrino of Brockport, Matthew (Angie) Champion of Clay, and Ashley (Jim) Kelly of Cicero; eight great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb and Ari Pellegrino, Brandon and Derek Champion and Nicholas, Zachary and Mackenzie Kelly; two sisters, Greta Noyes of Oswego, and Jeanette France of Volney; and brother-in-law Roger Broadwell of Dallas, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary; his daughter Patricia Walker; four brothers, Norman, Charles, Francis and Nels Champion; two sisters, Philena Robarge and Betty Farrar; and sister-in-law, Anita Broadwell.
Services will be private at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spring burial at Peck’s Cemetery in Scriba is planned.
Public graveside services will be held at that time.
The family would like to acknowledge the care and compassion given to Neal by the staff during his time at Seneca Hill Manor. They have been a great source of solace and strength during difficult times. In lieu of flowers, please send positive thoughts, prayers, well wishes, gifts, or care packages to the dedicated staff and residents of Seneca Hill Manor who are facing a very difficult time.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
