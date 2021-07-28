Nathaniel P. Smith, 23, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on July 24, 2021, at University Hospital, Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, Nate was the son of Hayley Watts-Baker and Adam Smith.
Nate was an avid skateboarder. Growing up, there was not a day that went by that you would not find him at Red Planet skatepark, Freedom skatepark, or many of the popular skate spots throughout the city of Oswego. He was always surrounded by his friends, most of them his loyal sidekicks since a very young age. Although Nate had no siblings, he had many brothers and sisters throughout the years that he held dear to his heart.
Nate is survived by his sons, the light of his life, Zane and Lincoln Smith. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Sandra and Patrick Watts, his Gram, and his Pops. They have never left his side and made him the amazing man he had become. Gram will always be there to save the day for Zane and Lincoln, and Pops will teach them everything he taught Nate growing up. His boys will have the same unconditional love and open arms that Nate always had.
His mother, Hayley, and stepfather, Adam Baker, will carry him in their hearts forever and smile every time his influence and presence emerges. Although a mother raises a child, Hayley would never have become who she is without Nate guiding her in every step of life. Adam will always be there to protect Lil Nate’s Mama.
He is survived by his Aunt Amber Giles, who loved that boy as her own from day number one, and her husband Jason. Nate’s cousins, who were as close as brother and sister, Jake and Ryan Jade Dennison, and his step-cousins, Peyton and Taylor Giles. He is also greatly missed by his Aunt Kristin Russell-Miller, his ‘Aunt Bitchin’, who watched him grow from a little guy in his Moos, to a father who tied the Moos of his sons.
He is also survived by his father Adam Smith. Nate was his best friend and his world, and he would do anything to assure Nate’s happiness. Nate’s bear hugs brought sunshine into the life of his father. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Awanii and Barclay Houle. His Koko and Papa will see their Little Running Bear again.
Blood and relation do not make one siblings. He is also survived by his lifelong brother and best friend, Jessie Thomas. Nate can rest easy knowing his sons will always be safe and will grow up to make Nate proud because their Uncle Jessie and their father are forever by their side. Nate will live on through Zane and Lincoln, who will always have love and support from the long-lasting brotherhood of Nate’s friends and the unconditional love of their mother, Shelby Colon. Shelby will be there to hold their hands when they cross the road, dust them off when they fall down, and watch them grow up to be beautiful, strong men that their father will always be proud of.
Nate’s close friends, who flew high before him, Mariah Cantu, Mike Mike Myers, and Chelsea White, welcomed him with open arms.
Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. on July 30, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. A celebration of Lil Nate’s legacy will be held after at Sterling Stage.
Remember, Nate would want us to be happy. Hard times don’t last, bro.
