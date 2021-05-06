Nancy M. Buske, 71, of Fulton, formerly of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born Sept. 18, 1949 in Baldwin, Alabama to Albert and Geraldine Buske. Nancy was a graduate of Oswego High School in 1968. She was employed as an insurance clerk for 40 years with Barrett’s Insurance, which became Oswego Valley Insurance Agency, until her retirement in 2014.
Nancy enjoyed reading, playing cards, cookouts and spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her siblings, Jackie Yates of Macon, Georgia; Kenneth (Laura) Buske of Scriba; Ronnie Buske of St. Petersburg, Florida; Thomas Buske of Homosassa, Florida; Linda (Art) Thurlow of The Villages, Florida; Jerry (Mary) Buske of Sidney, Michigan; Donald (Debbie) Buske of Oswego; Richard (Julie) Buske of Cape Vincent; Virginia (Tim) Coyne of Fulton; and Terry (Pam) Buske of Crystal River, Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and by her dog, Simon.
In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sister, Carolyn Mahoney.
Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, with funeral services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.
Contributions may be made to the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126 in memory of Nancy.
Online condolences: www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com
